Stocks stumble early, but little conviction on sector level

The broader market looks a little hamstrung, still hesitant to push into record territory.

The S&P is off 0.2% , the Dow is down 0.4% and the Nasdaq is slipping 0.1% .

July retail sales had little impact on futures. The retail sector (NYSEARCA:XRT) is off 0.2% . The headline number fell short of expectations, but core retail sales beats and June saw significant upward revisions.

Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) is slightly higher, helped by results from Applied Materials. That's encouraging for bulls as the sector has done most of the heavy lifting for the S&P approaching its February all-time highs. If it can show resilience that could set it up for another big late-session rally.