In connection with a previously announced acquisition of a 2007 Chinese-built Panamax dry bulk carrier from an unaffiliated third party seller, Castor Maritime (CTRM) has taken delivery, through one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, of the M/V Magic Rainbow on August 8, 2020.

The acquisition was financed completely with cash on hand raised in two equity offerings in June and July 2020.

The M/V Magic Rainbow commenced employment on Aug 12 under a charter party contract, expected term of minimum three months, can extend up to a maximum of five months, at a daily gross hire rate of $10.3K.

Separately, on Aug 13, the M/V Magic Sun entered into a new time charter agreement with Ausca Shipping at a daily gross hire rate of $12.5K; expected term of 3-4 months; scheduled to commence on or around August 15.