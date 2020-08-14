USA Technologies (OTCPK:USAT) announced the appointment of R. Wayne Jackson as the chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Eugene C. Cavanaugh, interim CFO will continue to work with USAT as a consultant and assist through the transition.

Mr. Jackson, joins USAT after serving four years as the Chief Financial Officer of Secureworks Corp. Previously he was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, where he served in a variety of roles, prior to that, he was CFO and Senior Vice President of Concert Communications Services.