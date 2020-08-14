Caterpillar (CAT -0.3% ) reports rolling three-month retail machine sales ending in July fell 20%, slightly better than the 23% drops posted in the May and June periods.

By region: North America machine sales sank 38% after falling 40% in June, Asia/Pacific sales increased 5% after sliding 7% in June, Latin America sales fell 11% after a 22% decline, and Europe-Africa-Middle East May sales slipped 2% vs. a 9% drop in the previous rolling period.

Total worldwide energy and transportation retail sales fell 16% in the latest rolling period vs. an 18% drop in the prior period.

Caterpillar recently reported better than forecast Q2 earnings and revenues that fell by less than expected.