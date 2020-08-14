Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) reported Q2 profit of RUB 43B after reporting a loss in the previous three months, but lower oil production due to OPEC+ agreement, lower prices hit underlying performance.

Q2 liquids production fell 13% Y/Y to 4.04M b/d in compliance with its quota under the OPEC+ deal.

EBITDA plunged ~45% to RUB 170B.

Hydrocarbon production declined 12.2% sequentially and 11.5% Y/Y to 5.05 MMboe/day. As a result, the company saw sales decline 22% for crude oil, 14% for petroleum products, 17% for petrochemicals and 12% for gas.

Overall refining volumes dropped by 16% Q/Q and 3.8% Y/Y to 24M mt, reflecting lower demand for petroleum products due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Capital expenditure totaled RUB367B in 1H, down 16% from a year ago.