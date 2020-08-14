D.A. Davidson starts off coverage on Target (TGT +0.9% ) with a Buy rating and price target of $152.

"Target was among the earliest retailers to understand the power of store assets in the omni-channel world and as a result, early investments in transforming their supply chain are paying off in resurgent comps as TGT is now well positioned to take advantage of changing consumer preferences," writes analyst Michael Baker.

Baker thinks Target's strong portfolio of goods across many merchandising areas will drive comparable sales consistency in different macro environments.

Target traded at a new high of $136.30 early in today's session.