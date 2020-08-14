Cinemark (CNK +3.1% ), America's No. 3 movie-theater chain, starts its phased reopening of theaters today as it tests whether customers are ready to return after months of pandemic closures.

Moviegoers can check out Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged, and the anniversary re-release of Christopher Nolan's Inception. And Cinemark will start selling tickets for The New Mutants Aug. 18, and The Personal History of David Copperfield on Aug. 19.

Cinemark tickets to Nolan's new blockbuster Tenet "will go on sale very soon." Tenet is planning a Labor Day weekend opening in the U.S.

In the meantime, it plans to show "comeback classics" for $5 adult/$3 children and seniors, including: The Goonies, Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Theaters will have enhanced cleaning and fresh-air replacement, and staggered showtimes and limited capacities to enforce social distancing.