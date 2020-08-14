Sparc, the joint venture formed by Simon Property Group (SPG +0.6% ) and Authentic Brands, wins another bid for the acquisition of a company in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

This time a bankruptcy court names Sparc the winning bidder to acquire denim maker and retailer Lucky Brand for $140.1M.

Authentic Brands CEO and Founder Jamie Salter said the deal will add more than $13B in global retail sales annually to its portfolio. Lucky has over 175 stores in North America and its products are also sold in department stores like Macy's. It wasn't disclosed how many Lucky Stores Sparc expects to keep open.

The news comes after the joint venture won the bid for men's suit maker Brooks Brothers in a $325M deal earlier this week.

Simon and Authentic will become the core licensee and operating partner for Lucky, overseeing its sourcing, product design and development and will run all of its North American stores and its e-commerce channel.

Meanwhile, Simon Property, the largest U.S. mall owner, and Brookfield Property partners are said to be in advanced talks to buy J.C. Penney's retail operations.