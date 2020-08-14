Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) reports international gas sales volumes fell 17% Y/Y to 44.9B cm during Q2, matching its Q1 decline, following a second straight mild winter and robust storage stocks.

Q2 sales in Germany, the company's biggest market, tumbled 28.2%, or 3.32B cm, to 8.47B cm; sales in Turkey plunged 73% to less than 1B cm of gas.

Gazprom attributes most of the Q2 declines to the demand impact of the pandemic, which triggered lockdowns and economic disruption across Europe in April and May.

Also, year-ago sales were strong by comparison due to storage demand driven by fears of potential gas supply disruption ahead of the expiration of the Russia-Ukraine transit deal.

The Gazprom-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is at increased risk of delay or even non-completion because of intensifying U.S. sanctions, one of its partners said this week.