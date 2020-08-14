Philip Morris scores high at Moody's despite pandemic pressures

  • Moody's affirms the A2 long-term issuer rating on Philip Morris International (PM -0.3%).
  • "Today's rating action reflects our expectations that PMI's business fundamentals and key debt metrics will remain strong despite the short-term impact of the measures recently implemented by governments to slow down the spread of coronavirus, the duration of which is currently uncertain, as well as currency headwinds...PMI's recent results for the second quarter of 2020 were in line with our expectations, showing still high leverage for the rating assigned but strong volume growth in reduced-risk products."
  • Seeking Alpha authors and Wall Street analysts are both bullish on Philip Morris, while the Quant Rating is only at Neutral.
