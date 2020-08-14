Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) is down 10.75% after the company reported $9.8M loss in the second quarter, compared to a net loss of $1.3M a year ago. GAAP EPS of -$0.11 misses by $0.06.

The company, however, posted a beat of $0.99M in top-line at $2.3M (-19.9% Y/Y), reflecting the initial rollout of AI-powered thermal imaging solutions in the U.S. market that generated $1.1M in revenue.

Q2 operating loss declined to $2.8M from $2.9M, reflecting cost and expenses decline of 12% Y/Y.

The company ended the quarter at $10.2M in cash and cash equivalents after raising $32.1M in proceeds from common stock issuance, which was partially used in debt principal repayments of $13.3M.

"Our ownership in Sharecare continues to grow more valuable each quarter, especially in light of Teladoc Health's recent acquisition of Livongo Health for $18.5 billion, which validates Sharecare's strategy of creating a platform versus a point solution," said chairman and CEO Kai-Shing Tao.

