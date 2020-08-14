Textainer Group (TGH +8.3% ) reports Q2 lease rental income of $144.8M (-7.3% Y/Y), beating analyst estimates.

Net income equaled ~$16M or EPS of $0.30.

Adjusted net income of $14.78 or non-Gaap EPS of $0.28

Adjusted EBITDA of ~$110M, almost in-line with the previous year.

Average fleet utilization of 95.4% vs. 96.2% last year.

Lease rental income decreased $0.7M from last quarter, due to a slight reduction in utilization

Container investments of ~$190M delivered through the first six months of the year.

Direct container expense increased $2M from Q1 2020, mostly due to the higher storage costs and handling expense resulting from slightly lower utilization.

Repurchased ~1.63M shares at an average price of $8.33

