Jefferies hikes Marriott International (MAR +0.5% ) to a Buy rating from Hold on the expectation that shares will outperform the market as the hotel industry recovers.

The firm calls Marriott a quality company with a “superb” management team.

"MAR is lagging the S&P 500 by nearly 40% YTD and HLT by 25%, while both are anchored by proven management teams and business models which we have confidence will recover. We apply higher than average - but not peak - valuation multiples for HLT and MAR which drives our updated price targets of $101 and $125, respectively. We believe the key catalysts for outperformance are primarily the resumption of capital returns as a new normal operating environment returns."

Marriott's Quant Rating is the 6th highest of the 23 stocks in the hotel sector.