Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) shares are having a volatile morning, rising as much as 345% and currently down 7% to $6.03.
Yesterday, the company reported Q2 results with a 23% Y/Y revenue drop to €3.92M. Systems revenue fell 12%, and Services decreased 30%.
Gross profit margin decreased from 30.2% in last year's quarter to 25.9%.
Despite the pandemic's impact on printer servicing/repairs and on-demand parts printing, VJEt maintains its full-year outlook with revenue of €26-30M with the gross margin over 40%.
Adjusted EBITDA for H2 is expected to be neutral to positive.
3D peers Stratasys (SSYS -0.6%) and 3D Systems (DDD -1.1%) are also trading down today.
Previously: Voxeljet AG reports Q2 results (Aug. 13 2020)
