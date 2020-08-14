Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) shares are having a volatile morning, rising as much as 345% and currently down 7% to $6.03.

Yesterday, the company reported Q2 results with a 23% Y/Y revenue drop to €3.92M. Systems revenue fell 12%, and Services decreased 30%.

Gross profit margin decreased from 30.2% in last year's quarter to 25.9%.

Despite the pandemic's impact on printer servicing/repairs and on-demand parts printing, VJEt maintains its full-year outlook with revenue of €26-30M with the gross margin over 40%.

Adjusted EBITDA for H2 is expected to be neutral to positive.

3D peers Stratasys (SSYS -0.6% ) and 3D Systems (DDD -1.1% ) are also trading down today.

Previously: Voxeljet AG reports Q2 results (Aug. 13 2020)