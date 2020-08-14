Growth in videogame sales accelerated anew in July, with ongoing gains in content and accessories more than making up for a moderating wave in hardware sales spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic (and ahead of console refreshes to come late this year).

Overall sales rose 32% year-over-year to $3.587B, according to NPD Group. That brought 2020 year-to-date videogame sales to $26.05B, up 21% from the same period in 2019.

June overall sales had risen 26%, May sales rose 52%, and April sales had jumped 73%.

Hardware sales declined 2% to $166M. Nintendo Switch (OTCPK:NTDOY) was again the best-selling platform in unit and dollar sales, and is the YTD leader. (Hardware sales year-to-date are up 22% to $1.8B.)

Accessories sales, though, jumped 34% to $170M, a July record paced by record spending on gamepads and headsets/headphones. YTD accessories sales are up 24% to an all-time high $1.3B.

Meanwhile, an expanded look at content spending by NPD now incorporates full games, add-on content (microtransactions and downloadable content) and subscription spending across console, cloud, mobile, portable, PC and VR platforms.

In that measure, content spending rose 34% to $3.25B; of that, digital content spending rose 41%.

In its new full-game dollar sales chart (excluding post-launch spending), Ghost of Tsushima (NYSE:SNE) debuted in the top spot, replacing The Last of Us Part II (SNE), which dropped to No. 4. And fellow debut Paper Mario: The Origami King (OTCPK:NTDOY) started at No. 3. Holding the No. 2 spot was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Rounding out the game top 10: No. 5, Animal Crossing: New Horizons (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 6, Ring Fit Adventure (OTCPK:NTDOY), No. 7, Mortal Kombat 11 (NYSE:T); No. 8, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (OTCPK:NTDOY), No. 9, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 10, Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (OTCPK:NCBDY).

Related tickers: (OTCPK:NTDOY -0.2% ), (SNE +0.6% ), (MSFT -0.4% ), (HEAR -1.4% ), (EA -1.0% ), (ATVI -0.4% ), (TTWO +1.7% ), (T +0.3% ), (OTCPK:UBSFY -0.9% ), (OTCPK:NCBDY), (OTCPK:SQNNY), (OTCPK:CCOEY), (OTCPK:SGAMY -1.4% ). Retail stock: (GME +1.3% ).