"Demand for electric vehicles, globally, is accelerating, and we are in an excellent position to benefit as a niche player for our commercial fleet solutions," AYRO (AYRO -6.9% ) CEO Rod Keller commented.

For Q2, revenue of $286K; net loss narrowed to -$1.53M from -$1.81M; adjusted EBITDA of $-$682.9K vs. $1.1M in year ago quarter.

As of July 22, 2020, cash stood at ~$30M post ~$24.8M raised in equity to fund future growth.

As of June 30, 2020, total debt stood at $881K.

As of June 30, 2020, backlog stood at $525K; announced orders of $584K in orders for its inaugural purpose-built EV hospitality truck solution with Gallery Carts.

With 167 commercial dealerships for 411 Model in U.S. & Canada, AYRO introduced a purpose-built and configured solution for the food service/delivery, starting with the 411 via Gallery distribution for 'grab n go'. Read More: Earnings Call Presentation

AYRO announced plant expansion in order to meet a 200% increase in production capacity for meeting 600 electric vehicles/month.

"Ayro has recently delivered terrific stock returns and obtained a significant amount of cash from investors. The company, which sells electric vehicles (EVs), is targeting a market of more than $23.9Bby 2026, and expects to become a multi-million dollar corporation. In my view, it is the right moment to look at the company's business model as factories are being developed, and new agreements were sold recently," QQQ Investments wrote on Seeking Alpha.

