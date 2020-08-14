Evercore ISI upgrades Tapestry (TPR +2.6% ) to an Outperform rating from In Line.

"With the shares trading at only 6X P/E on 2019 EPS, we believe the market is too worried about how ugly the profit & loss could be in FY21 given initial below-consensus sales guidance, and is missing the many bold changes this interim management team is making today to strengthen the TPR platform for after the pandemic," writes analyst Omar Saad.

Saad thinks TPR presents a compelling risk-reward for investors willing to look through the near-term uncertainty and bet on the years to come.

Evercore's price target of $25 is above the average sell-side PT of $19.04.