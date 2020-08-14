RISE Education (REDU +3.1% ) Q2 decreased by 55% Y/Y to RMB165M.

The total number of the Company's learning centers was 485, consisting of 88 self-owned and 397 franchised learning centers.

Revenues from Educational programs +48.5% Q/Q and -53.7% Y/Y to RMB151.5M; Franchise +111.7% Q/Q and -67.5% Y/Y to RMB12.9M; Other revenues -33.8% Q/Q and +54% Y/Y to RMB0.6M.

As a result of the foregoing, reported gross profit of RMB23.4M compared to gross loss of RMB33.6M for the preceding quarter.

Adj. EBITDA loss was RMB44.5M compared to income of RMB89M Y/Y.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB118.1M for the quarter.

The Company had combined cash and equivalents and restricted cash of RMB753.5M.

Q3 2020 Outlook: Revenue of RMB325-335M.

"Although there is still uncertainty due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, I believe RISE has emerged as a stronger OMO educational platform provider in the Chinese education market post COVID-19." said Lihong Wang, Chairwoman and CEO.

