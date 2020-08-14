Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN -1.7% ) reports Q2 revenue of $343.6M, consistent with previous year's numbers, misses consensus by $21.48M .

Adjusted EBITDA of $176.3M, compared to $190M in Q2 2019.

Adjusted net earnings of $47.4M or EPS $0.09, compared to $54.5M or EPS $0.11 last year.

Company achieved $5M in cost savings, and expects to achieve further expense reductions of ~$10M in the last six months of 2020.

Outlook 2020: capital investment $1.3B- 1.75B; EPS $0.65-0.7.

