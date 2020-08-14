Citing the "very strong" Q2 results earlier this month, CFRA upgrades Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) from Hold to Buy and raises the target from $302 to $344.

Analyst John Freeman notes Ansys' new $100M multi-year deal (largest ever for the company) and the operating margin recovering from 29% in Q1 to 43%, which have helped ease CFRA's valuation concerns.

CFRA raises its 2020/21/22 EPS forecasts to $6.49 (was: $6.24), $8.64 (was: $7.90), and $11.74 (was: $10.05), respectively.

Ansys shares are down 0.7% to $312.47.

Wall Street analysts, SA contributors, and Quants all agree on a Neutral rating for Ansys.

Previously: ANSYS EPS beats by $0.39, beats on revenue (Aug. 05 2020)