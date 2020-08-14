Innovator Capital Management will introduce the first defined outcome bond ETFs, launching the Innovator 20+ Year Treasury 5 Floor ETF (TFJL) and Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF (TBJL) on Aug. 18.

The two ETFs are set to list on the Cboe.

TFJL will seek to provide exposure to the upside performance of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) to a cap and a floor against downside losses in excess of 5% over the outcome period.

TBJL will seek to provide exposure to the upside performance of TLT to a cap and a buffer against the first 9% of price losses over the outcome period.

"With rates approaching zero, bonds are increasingly bought for diversification, not income. But with durations extending and bond risks rising, advisors are now seeking to add a measurable buffer to the ‘safe’ side of their portfolio," said John Southard, CIO of Innovator ETFs.