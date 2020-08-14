Teekay Tankers (TNK -4.4% ) sinks in early trade after Bank of America downgrades shares to Underperform from Buy with a $14 price target, cut from $20, as it expects tanker rates will drop in H2 and 2021 from recent highs.

BofA analyst Ken Hoexter also believes the peak has passed following Teekay's highest H1 EPS ($5.66) since 2009.

Teekay shares tumbled 6% yesterday after the company missed expectations for adjusted Q2 earnings.

TNK's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish or Very Bullish.