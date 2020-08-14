TechPrecision (OTCQB:TPCS -9.7% ) reported FQ1 revenue decline of 24.2% Y/Y to $3.2M, and a net loss of $116k compared to net income of $221k in 1Q20.

Gross margin declined by 440 bps to 21.2%.

Operating loss was $96k vs. operating income of $368k in the same period a year ago.

Reported EBITDA of $74k, compared to $577k in the same period last year.

Net cash used in operating activities was $369.24k, compared to cash provided $1.7M a year ago.

Company's sales order backlog was $14.4M on June 30, 2020 compared with $16.8M on March 31, 2020.

"As we discussed at the end of fiscal 2020, we have learning-curve challenges on a limited number of projects in the manufacturing schedule, resulting in an unfavorable financial impact. These projects as well as an unfavorable mix of other lower-margin projects contributed to our net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2021,” stated Alexander Shen, CEO.

