"As expected, second quarter results reflected reduced customer activity due to lower commodity prices and the economic slowdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic," says Enservco (ENSV -5.4% ) chairman and acting CEO Rich Murphy.

Q2 revenue fell 66.99% Y/Y to $2.1M, which is $0.78M below consensus ; It includes production services revenue of $1.4M (63% Y/Y) and completion services revenue of $0.76M (69.7% Y/Y).

Adj. EBITDA of -$2.1M, compared to -$1.5M a year ago.

The company has taken ~$4M in annualized costs out of the business year to date.

Updating on progress towards a debt refinancing package, including recent East West Bank grant of 45 day extension to senior secured revolving credit facility, Murphy says: "This refinancing process is ongoing and there is no assurance of a successful outcome."

Further, Murphy’s investment fund Cross River Partners plans to convert ~$1.5M of subordinated debt into Enservco common stock at a 50% premium to the close of Aug. 13, 2020.

GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.02; that is, net loss of $4.4M vs. a net loss of $3.2M a year ago.

