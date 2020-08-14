Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) says that higher realized gold prices resulted in fiscal year revenue increase 5%, despite a 13% drop in gold production.

Gold production 2.1M ounces, down from the 2.4M in 2019, however, a 21% increase in the realized gold price has resulted in revenues increasing from $3.7B to $3.9B.

EBITDA also increased 10% to $1.8B, while underlying profit was up by 34% to $750M.

“Our ownership of Havieron over the year increased to 40% as we track towards 70%, underpinning the future of Telfer. We are in the unique position of having three outstanding growth options from which we expect to add new production ounces to our portfolio in due course...with the full year dividend being 14% higher than last year,” CEO Sandeep Biswas said

Looking ahead at 2021, group gold production is expected to reach between 1.9-2.1M ounces