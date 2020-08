StoneMor Partners (STON -6.7% ) reports Q2 revenue of $70.7M (-9.9% Y/Y)

Cemetery segment operating income was $7.4M compared to $4.8M last year.

Funeral home segment operating income was $1.4M compared to $1.8M prior.

Cash of $63.6M, including $20.7M of restricted cash, and $323.3M of total debt.

EBITDA of ~$7M vs. -$16M last year.

Net loss of $3.9M or EPS loss of $0.04 vs. net loss of $34.4M or EPS loss of $0.87 in Q2 2019.

Earnings call presentation

Previously: StoneMor Partners reports Q2 results (Aug. 13)