For Q4, Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE -3.2% ) reported revenue of $9M (-95.8% Y/Y) missed consensus by $9.33M .

Net income of $120.1M or $5.26 vs -$65.1M or -$2.47 in year ago quarter.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and equivalents of $906.6M vs $1.1B in year ago quarter; along with short-term equivalents the company maintains a strong liquidity of $1.2B.

As of June 30, 2020, the significant majority of deferred ticket revenue was related to events that have been or are expected to be rescheduled into calendar 2021.

For FY20, entertainment and sports bookings business remained on track for numerous events; Tao Group Hospitality generated strong Y/Y growth.

Madison Square is on track to bring MSG Sphere to Las Vegas; based on its new construction schedule it expects to open the venue in calendar 2023.

