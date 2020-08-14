Caledonia Mining (CMCL -11.2% ) shares have shed ~15% in the two days since the company reported Q2 earnings that trailed and sales that topped expectations.

Q2 EBITDA was $9.6M vs. $7.1M in the year-ago quarter, as the miner's averaged realized gold price gold price jumped 30% to $1,696/oz. from $1,298/oz in the prior comparable quarter.

But all-in sustaining costs surged 47% Y/Y to $868/oz. from $656/oz. a year ago, when the AISC was reduced due to the devaluation of the Zimbabwean dollar, which lowered the cost of electricity in that quarter to an artificially low level.

Caledonia maintained its yearly production guidance at 53K-56K oz.; Q2 gold production rose 6% Y/Y to 13,499 oz. despite effects of the pandemic.

The company says it is in the process of equipping the Central shaft at the Blanket mine, but it is happening at a slower pace due to a reduced contractor team from travel restrictions in the area; specialized contractors are needed to travel from South Africa to Zimbabwe to advance the project.

Following the report, Cantor Fitzgerald's Mike Kozak cut his rating on Caledonia to Hold from Buy with a $19 price target.

Q2 earnings presentation