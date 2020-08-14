Skanska (OTCPK:SKSBF) has signed a contract with the Agency for Water and Wastewater Services in Oslo Municipality, for preparatory work in the project New Water Supply Oslo.

The project consists primarily blasting of rock chambers and three large tunnels with a total length of 5 kms. Skanska will have seven tunnel rigs active.

The contract is valued at ~NOK 2.88B, ~SEK 2.8B, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings Q3 2020.

Construction will start in September 2020 and will be completed in May 2024.