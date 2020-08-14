Sierra Metals (SMTS -1.5% ) Q2 revenue from metals payable of $41.9M decreased 17% Y/Y due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted mine production and metal prices during the quarter.

Average realized prices for copper, zinc and lead were 13%, 26% and 11% lower respectively as compared to realized prices in Q2 2019. Though silver and gold prices were 11% and 30% higher.

Adjusted EBITDA of $12.6M in-line with last year quarter levels.

Cash flow generated from operations reached $13.2M, compared to $12.8M, a year ago.

The Company has lowered 2020 production guidance and anticipates that 2020 copper equivalent production will range between 110.1-122.3M pounds due to work stoppages during the pandemic led restrictions.