Domtar (UFS +2% ) shares cap off a strong week after Citi upgrades to Buy from Neutral with a $34 price target, on prospects for value creation following last week's strong quarterly report.

Citi analyst Anthony Pettinari says July data shows improvement in demand for North American uncoated freesheet paper; demand recovery combined with Domtar's announcement that it will permanently close nearly 9% of North American capacity will limit freesheet pricing risk in H2.

Also, "while it's not our base case," Pettinari thinks Domtar is a potential acquisition candidate with a possible $43 takeout price.

UFS' average Wall Street analyst rating is Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.

Shares have surged since the earnings report after lagging for most of the year.