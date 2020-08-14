Duck Creek Technologies (DCT, +55% ) is surging shortly after its debut on the Nasdaq.

The company raised $405M pricing 15M shares at $27/share, above an already-raised expected range.

The stock opened at $42/share.

Duck Creek provides software-as-a-service for property and casualty insurance carriers like AIG and Liberty Mutual.

"The firm’s accelerating growth, positive operational cash flow, strong interest from investors and reasonable IPO price mean the IPO is worth considering," wrote Donovan Jones on Seeking Alpha.

