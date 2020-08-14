An internal memo at the IRS indicates that daily fantasy sports companies like DraftKings (DKNG -6.0% ) and FanDuel (OTCPK:PDYPY) could be required to pay federal excise tax on entry fees if challenged in an audit.

The development is creating some shockwaves in the industry. "This is one of the most significant events in the evolution of sports betting in the United States that has happened in a long time," observes gaming attorney Kate Lowenhar-Fisher.

The fantasy sports companies would face millions of dollars in taxes if they are challenged by the IRS. Sportsbooks have already been paying the excise tax.

Full IRS memo