Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) has pulled off session highs, up 0.8% after its fiscal Q4 earnings report (its first after the MSG sports/entertainment separation), where a fee-recognition quirk led to negative revenues.

Revenues hit -$7M, a decrease of $75.1M year-over-year, in connection with the suspended NBA and NHL regular seasons. League distributions fell $35.7M Y/Y, and so a part of national media rights fees recognized during the first nine months was reversed in fiscal Q4.

Based on the completion of those seasons, MSGS would recognize the remainder of the related rights fees in fiscal Q1 (the current quarter).

Operating loss improved, however, to just $44.9M vs. a year-ago loss of $56M, and so adjusted operating income improved to -$33.6M from -$38.3M.

The company logged a $17.6M credit in direct operating expenses, and net provisions for league revenue sharing expense and NBA luxury tax resulted in a $42.7M credit in the current year quarter, as compared to $6.2Min expenses in the prior-year period.

Liquidity at quarter-end was $293M ($78M in cash/equivalents, $200M in borrowing capacity under delayed-draw term loan facilities with MSG Entertainment, and $15M in a revolver tied to the New York Knicks). Total debt outstanding under the Knicks and New York Rangers revolving facilities was $350M.

