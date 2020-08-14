German biotech CureVac (CVAC) jumps out the gate in its IPO, printing at $44 ( +175% ). Turnover is a robust 5.9M shares.

The big draw is its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate, currently in Phase 1 development. Topline data should be available next quarter.

Lead program is CV8102, also in Phase 1 development, for the treatment of four types of solid tumors.

Earlier this year, CureVac tapped investors, including the German government and GSK, for $640M to support its work against the coronavirus and other diseases.

Duck Creek Technologies, up 55% today, is another IPO where underwriters either sharply misread demand or were hoping for huge debut-day gains in the headlines.

CureVac B.V. sets terms for IPO