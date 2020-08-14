Ferroglobe (GSM +2.6% ) moves higher after the U.S. International Trade Commission said it will continue investigating the harm caused by imports of silicon metal into the U.S.

The ITC voted unanimously that there is a "reasonable indication" that silicon metal imports from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Malaysia and Kazakhstan are materially injuring the U.S. industry.

Ferroglobe subsidiary Globe Specialty Metals and Mississippi Silicon LLC had petitioned the U.S. government to stop silicon metal producers from selling dumped and subsidized silicon metal imports into the U.S.