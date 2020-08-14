The New Home (NWHM +15.7% ) partners with Zillow's (Z +3.2% ) consumer brand Zillow Offers, under which New Home buyers that are simultaneously selling their existing home can receive a cash offer directly from Zillow across California and Arizona.

Those changing home under the partner companies will get an extended closing period of up to 8 months, which reportedly will help them avoid moving twice or carrying two mortgages at the same time.

"A concrete offer from Zillow will take away many of the surprises that can arise during the purchase process. This will ultimately help us increase home sales, eliminate contingencies and lower the risk of cancelled transactions,” says Joan Webb, Chief Marketing Officer for New Home.

Source: Press Release