Energy Focus (EFOI +14.1% ) reported Q2 net sales increase of 8.2% Y/Y to $3.3M, and net loss of $4.34M vs. $2.25M a year ago.

Sales by Products: Commercial $1.06M (-50.3% Y/Y) and MMM products $2.28M (+139.4% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross profit was $1.34M, compared to loss of $109k a year ago; and Adj. gross margin was 33% up by 960 bps .

Loss from operations reduced to $929k, from $2.15M in 2Q19.

Adj. EBITDA loss reduced to $746k, compared to $2.03M a year ago.

Company closed two new credit facilities with new lenders, important financing events that increase current borrowing capacity and access to additional working capital.

Company says Q2 was impacted by the delay of a portion of a large military order, shifting ~$1.7M in revenue out of the second quarter and into the third quarter.

Management expects Q3 revenues of $6M to $7M vs. $6M consensus, representing year-over-year growth of 106%-140% and sequential growth of 80%-110%.

Previously: Energy Focus EPS misses by $0.99, revenue in-line (Aug. 13)