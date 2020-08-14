California utilities Edison International (EIX -1.9% ), PG&E (PCG -2.1% ) and Sempra Energy (SRE -2.4% ) all trade sharply lower amid warnings that a dangerous heat wave may cause power shortages.

The California Independent System Operator, which controls electricity flows on most of the state's grid, says there could be a shortfall in power supplies this afternoon and calls for more resources to help meet electricity demand.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are forecast to hit 112 degrees Friday in the San Joaquin Valley, Los Angeles temps could hit 96, and Sacramento could reach 108.