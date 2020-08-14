Stalemate continues on additional virus relief funds; Trump to hold briefing

The standoff in Congress over further coronavirus relief funding continues to drag on as both the Senate and House both leave Washington.

The House left Washington for August, while the Senate typically leaves the capital for the weekend after its Thursday session.

Meanwhile, President Trump is expected to hold a press briefing at ~1PM ET today.

In the past hour, he sent a string of tweets, saying he has directed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to prepare to send direct payments to Americans, but that Democrats are holding it up.

He made similar statements about additional Paycheck Protection Program payments for small businesses and more funding for state and local governments.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have offered to cut their package by $1T if the Republicans will increase theirs by that much.

