Active drilling rigs in the U.S. fell by another 3 to 244, Baker Hughes says in its latest weekly survey.

Drilling rigs targeting crude oil in the U.S. fell by 4 to 172, marking the lowest total since July 2005 and a 75% drop over the past 22 weeks, while gas rigs added 1 to 70 and 2 rigs remain classified as miscellaneous.

Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin fell by 5 to 116.

WTI September crude oil -0.6% to $41.96/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UCO, BNO, SCO, USL, DBO, USOI, NRGU, OILK, OLEM, OILX