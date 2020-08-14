Whiting Petroleum (WLL -3.2% ) says it expects to appoint Lynn Peterson, a 40-year oil and gas industry veteran, as its new CEO, effective at its anticipated emergence from Chapter 11, which is projected to occur on Sept. 1.

Peterson will succeed Brad Holly, who will resign to pursue other interests following the company's restructuring.

Peterson most recently was Chairman and CEO of SRC Energy before its combination with PDC Energy in January 2020 and was co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Kodiak Oil & Gas before its integration with Whiting in 2014.

Whiting filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April, which left existing equity holders with 3% of new equity in the reorganized company.