Graham (GHM -4.2% ) secured $11M in orders for three oil refining projects in Asia; two in Southeast Asia while the largest project is the first large order received in India by the company from a new customer.

"We believe that our decision to localize in India provided us the opportunity to successfully compete on that project and is also keeping the bid pipeline in that country quite active," president & CEO James R. Lines commented.

In 2Q21, these projects will be recorded as backlog; revenue for three projects is expected to be realized in FY22, ending on March 31, 2022.