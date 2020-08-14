Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) is up 7% after its fiscal Q3 report, where operating income rose 57% despite a revenue dip of near 10%.

Gross profit came in at $16.7M (down 13%), and operating income gained to $6M. The company reported interest expense was 28% lower year-over-year.

And net income came in at $3.6M.

After a quarter "unlike any other over the past decade," despite adverse conditions "the company performed admirably and we are pleased with our results,” says CEO Jon Isaac.

Net cash from operations was $18.1M.

Press release