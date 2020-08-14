President Trump said during a White House briefing that he would agree to increased funding for the U.S. Postal Service if the Democrats agree to the Republicans' package for additional coronavirus relief.

Today the USPS announced that it's temporarily raising prices as of Oct. 18 to offset increased expenses and higher demand for online shipping package volume due to the pandemic and expected holiday e-commerce activity.

Would raise prices on its commercial domestic competitive packages — Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select, and Parcel Return Service.

The price increases will remain in place until 12:00 AM Central Time on Dec. 27, 2020.

Interested tickers: UPS, FDX

