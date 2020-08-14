A federal judge has denied a motion filed by General Motors (GM +1.9% ) to reinstate its civil racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler (FCAU -0.7% ).

GM claimed it had new information on foreign accounts used in an alleged bribery scheme involving Fiat Chrysler and leaders of the United Auto Workers union, but the judge said GM's "newly discovered evidence is too speculative to warrant reopening this case."

When it first filed its lawsuit last year, GM alleged that Fiat Chrysler bribed UAW officials over many years to corrupt the collective bargaining process and gain advantages, costing GM billions of dollars.

In July, the judge threw out the lawsuit, saying GM's alleged injuries were not caused by Fiat Chrysler's alleged violations.