Warner Music Group (WMG +2.4% ) is acquiring IMGN Media, a start-up tracking viral social media content.

Terms weren't disclosed, though TechCrunch reports the cost was just under $100M. That would be a comedown from previous chatter that Snap (SNAP -0.9% ) was interested to the tune of $180M, and TikTok (BDNCE) at around $150M.

IMGN (formerly Comedy.com) focuses on content in categories like e-sports/gaming, ASMR and entertainment, and it should offer Warner Music insight into customer reactions to its large roster of recording artists (including Madonna, Ed Sheeran and Linkin Park).

Warner plans to keep IMGN independent and keep founder Barak Shragai on, according to the report.