Emerald Organic Products (OTCPK:EMOR) integrates with Deposits.com to form health tech partnership, which aims to expand product and service offerings to help members better manage their daily lives through care benefits.

This joint venture that is said to be a synergistic addition also provides Emerald the option to acquire 51% of Deposits.com.

"In addition to technological synergies, we believe Deposits.com has tremendous underutilized potential as a financial literacy platform among other things," notes Emerald CEO Ian Parker.

The company says going beyond just medical health and wellness, this partnership will give people an outlet to improve their financial literacy and optimize their knowledge surrounding finance.