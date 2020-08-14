European stocks are getting hit hard today, denting the confidence that the area was a good place for diversification away from the high-flying tech and momentum sectors in the U.S.

The STOXX Europe 600 (STOXX) closed down 1.2% as concerns rise about expanding COVID-19 infections in the continent. Germany’s infection rate hit a three-month high this week. Today, the U.K. expanded its list of countries from which visitors and residents much self-isolate for 14 days, adding Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands and, most importantly, France, leaving thousands of U.K. travelers scrambling to return before the deadline arrives Saturday morning.

The FTSE-100 (UKX) sank 1.7% , the DAX (DAX:IND) fell 0.9% and the CAC-40 (CAC:IND) slumped 1.8% .

No surprise that travel stocks took the brunt of the selling. British airways parent IAG fell 4.8% , TUI Travel plunged 8.4% and easyJet sank 6.6% .

European stocks have been highlighted by strategists as attractive after the European Union surprised many onlookers by passing a coordinated stimulus package, as well as the strong COVID containment measures and relatively low infection numbers in comparison to the U.S.

But cracks in that thesis had already been showing. Europe (NYSEARCA:IEV) (SPEUROUSD) has been trailing the broader U.S. market significantly in the last month and the last six months.

There are reasons to believe Europe will continue to steal a march on U.S. cyclicals, though, Michael Purves, CEO of Tallbacker Capital Advisors says

The U.S. response to the pandemic from a health policy and fiscal policy perspective has be more reactive and heterogenous, while Europe has been strategic and more cohesive than arguably “any point in the past,” Purves told Bloomberg.

With “what we’re seeing going on right now with Congress going on holiday without stimulus coming, which is needed, is a very reactive response” and there will be even more trouble if the U.S. faces a second wave of the virus, he said.

Purves is clear, though, that he is talking about U.S. equities excluding big-cap tech and stay-at-home stocks, more akin to the Russell value indexes.

Europe was ahead of the Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWN) for most of the last six months, but the gap started to narrow in mid-July and both are down about 15% now for that period. In the last month, IWM is up 12.6% and the STOXX is down slightly.