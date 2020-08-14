"We are very happy that our weekly rental days are ~22K (vs. 14K in early April) - and have exceeded the pre-COVID highs in March. We believe that the combination of states reopening for ride-share and the increase in demand for delivery services, reflected in our weekly rental numbers, should allow us to continue to see steady sequential revenue growth in the coming quarters," HyreCar (HYRE +11.2% ) CEO Joe Furnari commented.

For Q2, revenue increased 47% Y/Y to $5.6M; rental days improved marginally to 230K+ from 229K+ from Q1.

Net loss of $3.9M or -$0.22/share vs. net loss of $2M or -$0.17/share in the same period the prior year.

Adj. EBITDA of -$1.7M vs. -$1.4M in year ago quarter and -$3.3M in Q1.

As of June 30, 2020, cash balance stood at $7.2M, a dip of less than $700K from the $7.8M as of March 31, 2020, post the receipt of $2M PPP Loan on April 13, 2020.

"HyreCar has suggested that it can hit breakeven when it hits $40M in annual revenues, which Wall Street consensus has targeted for FY21," written by Gary Alexander on Seeking Alpha.

